14 Factory in Los Angeles

Among all the art shows scattered all over Los Angeles, none give you a sense of vast of openness and wonder like The 14th Factory. Its artists have come all the way from Hong Kong, China to bring 14 large-scale and interactive installations. The gallery was conceived by Hong Kong-based British artist Simon Birch and built in a three-acre warehouse in Downtown Los Angeles. Pieces in the exhibit showcase different mediums of art from video installations, sculpture, and live performances. Presenting a full spectrum of sights of sounds, this exhibit is a unique experience for the senses.