The News Site of Santa Monica College

The Corsair

A.S. 2017 Election Results

Chelsey Sanchez, Digital EditorApril 7, 2017Leave a Comment

President+of+the+Home+Boys+and+Home+Girls+Club+Edgar+Mauricio+Gonzalez+gets+a+high+five+from+his+daughter+after+campaigning+for+Associated+Student+%28A.S.%29+Vice+President+during+the+A.S.+debate+which+took+place+at+the+clock+tower+quad+in+Santa+Monica+Community+College+in+Santa+Monica+Calif.%2C+on+Tuesday%2C+March+28%2C+2017.+Gonzalez+was+announced+as+the+A.S.+Vice+President+on+Friday%2C+April+7%2C+2017.
President of the Home Boys and Home Girls Club Edgar Mauricio Gonzalez gets a high five from his daughter after campaigning for Associated Student (A.S.) Vice President during the A.S. debate which took place at the clock tower quad in Santa Monica Community College in Santa Monica Calif., on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Gonzalez was announced as the A.S. Vice President on Friday, April 7, 2017.

President of the Home Boys and Home Girls Club Edgar Mauricio Gonzalez gets a high five from his daughter after campaigning for Associated Student (A.S.) Vice President during the A.S. debate which took place at the clock tower quad in Santa Monica Community College in Santa Monica Calif., on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Gonzalez was announced as the A.S. Vice President on Friday, April 7, 2017.

Matthew Martin

Matthew Martin

President of the Home Boys and Home Girls Club Edgar Mauricio Gonzalez gets a high five from his daughter after campaigning for Associated Student (A.S.) Vice President during the A.S. debate which took place at the clock tower quad in Santa Monica Community College in Santa Monica Calif., on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Gonzalez was announced as the A.S. Vice President on Friday, April 7, 2017.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


The results are in! Meet your Associated Students leaders for 2017.

 

  • President – Jennifer Chen
  • Vice-President – Edgar Mauricio Gonzalez
  • Secretary – Ryan Ang
  • Director of Budget Management – Charlene “Alex” Boyd
  • Director of Student Assistance – Maria Padilla-Badillo
  • Director of Student Outreach – Carlos Ortega
  • Director of Community Relations – Maggie Lo
  • Director of Student Advocacy – Santiago Guerrero
  • Student Trustee – Chase Matthews
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
YOUTUBE
Instagram

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Associated Students

AS Members Discuss Concerns on Live Streamed Open Panel
AS Members Discuss Concerns on Live Streamed Open Panel
Student Election Apathy
Student Election Apathy
Meet Your 2017 AS Candidates
Meet Your 2017 AS Candidates
AS sets spending record in final meeting of semester
AS sets spending record in final meeting of semester
ICC Elects new leaders after casual council committee
ICC Elects new leaders after casual council committee

Other stories filed under Election Coverage

Student Election Apathy
Student Election Apathy
2016 Election Coverage
2016 Election Coverage
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • A.S. 2017 Election Results

    Associated Students

    AS Members Discuss Concerns on Live Streamed Open Panel

  • A.S. 2017 Election Results

    Associated Students

    Student Election Apathy

  • A.S. 2017 Election Results

    Associated Students

    Meet Your 2017 AS Candidates

  • A.S. 2017 Election Results

    Associated Students

    AS sets spending record in final meeting of semester

  • A.S. 2017 Election Results

    Associated Students

    ICC Elects new leaders after casual council committee

  • A.S. 2017 Election Results

    Associated Students

    FLVR Program chooses accessibility over accuracy

  • A.S. 2017 Election Results

    Associated Students

    Earth Week rocks SMC to its core

  • A.S. 2017 Election Results

    Associated Students

    An independent’s day: An exclusive interview with AS Vice President-Elect Adrian M. Restrepo

  • A.S. 2017 Election Results

    Associated Students

    Fresh Start starts: An exclusive interview with AS President-Elect Terrance Ware

  • A.S. 2017 Election Results

    Associated Students

    Triumph and Defeat: The 2016 AS election results