A.S. 2017 Election Results

President of the Home Boys and Home Girls Club Edgar Mauricio Gonzalez gets a high five from his daughter after campaigning for Associated Student (A.S.) Vice President during the A.S. debate which took place at the clock tower quad in Santa Monica Community College in Santa Monica Calif., on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Gonzalez was announced as the A.S. Vice President on Friday, April 7, 2017.
The results are in! Meet your Associated Students leaders for 2017.
President – Jennifer Chen
Vice-President – Edgar Mauricio Gonzalez
Secretary – Ryan Ang
Director of Budget Management – Charlene “Alex” Boyd
Director of Student Assistance – Maria Padilla-Badillo
