A.S. 2017 Election Results

President of the Home Boys and Home Girls Club Edgar Mauricio Gonzalez gets a high five from his daughter after campaigning for Associated Student (A.S.) Vice President during the A.S. debate which took place at the clock tower quad in Santa Monica Community College in Santa Monica Calif., on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Gonzalez was announced as the A.S. Vice President on Friday, April 7, 2017.

Matthew Martin