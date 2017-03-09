The News Site of Santa Monica College

The Corsair

Letter From The Editor

Zin Chiang, Editor in-ChiefMarch 9, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Dear Readers,

As I write to you on the eve of this issue’s deadline, I am surrounded by a brand new staff of student writers, editors, photographers, artists, and designers. There must be twenty desks of different sizes and shapes in this newsroom at the Letters & Science building. We have restructured within a week and have just gotten to know each other for the first time.  The chair I’m sitting in right now looks older than both Photo Editors’ combined, and yet I’m typing in a Google Doc on a state of the art computer. This old newsroom has nurtured both earnest historians and curious rebels at Santa Monica College.  We have diligently recorded the losses and wins of collegiate athletes, welcomed a visit by then California Governor Schwarzenegger, lamented your parking woes, and pushed for solutions to your academic obstacles.

2017 has taken most of us by surprise no matter who you are and how you view the world.  Within two months, we’ve witnessed shocking changes and unrest across American society as well as within the field of journalism. This new environment makes our predecessors’ already urgent goal of digitizing The Corsair a top priority.  As we experiment with virtual reality, 360 video reporting, live stream broadcast on social media, and numerous new and perhaps unorthodox ways to deliver news to you, one tradition will never change: We will always be honest, factual, sincere, and compassionate in our work.

The age of social media has challenged our perception of truth. Reality seems to shift on an hourly basis. I am, however, optimistic.  

“I was there the camera does not lie, the approaching storm, the Death Strip in Berlin, it was real. Jesus on the Cross, who knows? It was so long ago. True or False? It must have been flesh and blood and stone and mortar, otherwise it would not be on film.” -Helmut Newton, Monte Carlo, 1991

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Letter from the Editor

Letter from the Editor: and so it begins

As I write this inaugural Letter from the Editor, the Super Tuesday results have been mostly confirmed. It seems inevitable that we’re looking at a ...

Political reflections amid a Hong Kong Spring

This edition of The Corsair will look into a very organic part of campus life, and that is its political process which is an arena where both students...

Letter From The Editor: thoughts on a Cuban Summertime

In this week's issue we take you into one of the most fascinating and historically key territories of our hemisphere. For more than half a century Cub...

New beginnings for a new semester

Fall semester has now begun. For some of us at The Corsair, summer was not so much a time of vacation as it was a summer of war, unrest, and social co...

Letter from the editor: Sleepless nights

Sleepless nights are among us. For some returning students here at Santa Monica College, the fast-approaching finals week will mean more than the usua...

Other stories filed under News

The Fight Continues
The Fight Continues
Quick Review of 5 Impactful Propositions
Quick Review of 5 Impactful Propositions
Photo Coverage of Anti-Trump Protests in Downtown L.A. (Updated)
Photo Coverage of Anti-Trump Protests in Downtown L.A. (Updated)
Students Find Solidarity on Corsair Field
Students Find Solidarity on Corsair Field
Over A Thousand UCLA Students Hold A “Love Trumps Hate” Demonstration
Over A Thousand UCLA Students Hold A “Love Trumps Hate” Demonstration
Scroll Up
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
YOUTUBE
Instagram