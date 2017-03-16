Santa Monica College Transfer Podcast

Students from all over the Greater Los Angeles Area, the country, and the world flock to Santa Monica College for its highly coveted transfer rates. But, SMC students often don’t know what the process is truly like. They often hear anecdotal advice about a friend of a friend or get mixed answers from multiple counselors. Well, starting today, you don’t have to worry about that anymore. Thanks to Terrance Ware Jr., the President of the Associated Students of SMC, who hosted a panel of recently transferred students to give advice on the process.