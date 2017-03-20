Andy Warhol: Revisited at The Bergamot

Revolver Gallery in Santa Monica wants you for Andy Warhol Revisited, a touring exhibition celebrating the iconic artists work and life in, this, the 30th anniversary of his untimely death in 1987.

With over 200 artworks, this interactive retrospective is a once in a lifetime exhibit featuring Andy’s pop era works of the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s; the soup cans, Maos and Marilyns… it’s all there.

Located at Revolver Gallery, 2525 Michigan Avenue, Santa Monica, CA, 90404; Take the Expo Line get off at the 26th and Bergamot Station and walk less than two minutes.

Open five days a week from now until June 11th; free with a reservation. Just go to www.warholrevisited.com/reservations.

“Andy Warhol transformed the landscape of how art was defined. His soup can sparked controversy and debate, propelling Warhol to become one of the biggest American artist of the 20th century. For students of art, it’s important for them to understand that art is what you deem it to be. Art may be subjective, but Andy showed us that art is for everybody.” said Ron Rivlin, director of Revolver Gallery.