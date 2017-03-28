The News Site of Santa Monica College

The Corsair

Meet Your 2017 AS Candidates

Chelsey Sanchez, Digital EditorMarch 28, 2017Leave a Comment

Here are your 2017 Associated Students Candidates:

  • Jennifer Chen, the current President Ambassador, is running for President.
  • Jorge Sandoval is running for President.
  • Furkin Yalcin is running for President.
  • Edgar Gonzalez is running for Vice President.
  • Ben Kolodny is running for Vice President.
  • Ryan Ang, the current PTK Secretary, is running for Secretary.
  • Tahnea Carter is running for Secretary.
  • Kyana Shajari is running for Secretary.
  • Leo Parshukov, the current Lead President’s Ambassador, is running for Student Trustee.
  • Orlando Guizar, the current AS Budget Manager, is running for Student Trustee.
  • Chase Matthews is running for Student Trustee.
  • Maria Padilla-Badillo is running for Director of Student Assistance.
  • Alexa Marin is running for Director of Sustainability.
  • Alexa Hernandez Benaventre is running for Director of Sustainability.
  • Jasper Rowan is running for Director of Sustainability.
  • Moti Eze Gever is running for Director of Budget Management.
  • Charlene Alex Boyd is running for Director of Budget Management.
  • Salena Nguyen is running for Director of Publicity.
  • Carlos Ortega is running for Director of Student Outreach.
  • Haowon (Max) Gong is running for Director of Student Outreach.
  • Pedro Lopez is running for Community Relations.
  • Maggie Lo is running for Community Relations.
  • David Leibman is running for Director of Budget Management.
  • Daniel Garcia is running for Director of Student Advocacy.
  • Santiago Guerrero is running for Director of Student Advocacy.
  • Karina Lopez is running for Director of Student Advocacy.
  • Dan Garcia is running for Director of Student Advocacy.

 

