Meet Your 2017 AS Candidates
Here are your 2017 Associated Students Candidates:
- Jennifer Chen, the current President Ambassador, is running for President.
- Jorge Sandoval is running for President.
- Furkin Yalcin is running for President.
- Edgar Gonzalez is running for Vice President.
- Ben Kolodny is running for Vice President.
- Ryan Ang, the current PTK Secretary, is running for Secretary.
- Tahnea Carter is running for Secretary.
- Kyana Shajari is running for Secretary.
- Leo Parshukov, the current Lead President’s Ambassador, is running for Student Trustee.
- Orlando Guizar, the current AS Budget Manager, is running for Student Trustee.
- Chase Matthews is running for Student Trustee.
- Maria Padilla-Badillo is running for Director of Student Assistance.
- Alexa Marin is running for Director of Sustainability.
- Alexa Hernandez Benaventre is running for Director of Sustainability.
- Jasper Rowan is running for Director of Sustainability.
- Moti Eze Gever is running for Director of Budget Management.
- Charlene Alex Boyd is running for Director of Budget Management.
- Salena Nguyen is running for Director of Publicity.
- Carlos Ortega is running for Director of Student Outreach.
- Haowon (Max) Gong is running for Director of Student Outreach.
- Pedro Lopez is running for Community Relations.
- Maggie Lo is running for Community Relations.
- David Leibman is running for Director of Budget Management.
- Daniel Garcia is running for Director of Student Advocacy.
- Santiago Guerrero is running for Director of Student Advocacy.
- Karina Lopez is running for Director of Student Advocacy.
- Dan Garcia is running for Director of Student Advocacy.
