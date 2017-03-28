Meet Your 2017 AS Candidates

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Here are your 2017 Associated Students Candidates:

Jennifer Chen, the current President Ambassador, is running for President.

Jorge Sandoval is running for President.

Furkin Yalcin is running for President.

Edgar Gonzalez is running for Vice President.

Ben Kolodny is running for Vice President.

Ryan Ang, the current PTK Secretary, is running for Secretary.

Tahnea Carter is running for Secretary.

Kyana Shajari is running for Secretary.

Leo Parshukov, the current Lead President’s Ambassador, is running for Student Trustee.

Orlando Guizar, the current AS Budget Manager, is running for Student Trustee.

Chase Matthews is running for Student Trustee.

Maria Padilla-Badillo is running for Director of Student Assistance.

Alexa Marin is running for Director of Sustainability.

Alexa Hernandez Benaventre is running for Director of Sustainability.

Jasper Rowan is running for Director of Sustainability.

Moti Eze Gever is running for Director of Budget Management.

Charlene Alex Boyd is running for Director of Budget Management.

Salena Nguyen is running for Director of Publicity.

Carlos Ortega is running for Director of Student Outreach.

Haowon (Max) Gong is running for Director of Student Outreach.

Pedro Lopez is running for Community Relations.

Maggie Lo is running for Community Relations.

David Leibman is running for Director of Budget Management.

Daniel Garcia is running for Director of Student Advocacy.

Santiago Guerrero is running for Director of Student Advocacy.

Karina Lopez is running for Director of Student Advocacy.

