Santa Monica Minute: Episode 1

Wednesday, April 26, 2017: It’s Consent Week on campus and Santa Monica College invites all students to participate by wearing denim in protest of violence and injustice against women around the world.

It’s Consent Week on campus and Santa Monica College invites all students to participate by wearing denim in protest of violence and injustice against women around the world. Thursday April 27, 2017: If you’re looking to join a club, Santa Monica College invites you to check out Club Row in the quad starting at 11:15 A.M.

If you’re looking to join a club, Santa Monica College invites you to check out Club Row in the quad starting at 11:15 A.M. April 29, 2017 – April 30, 2017: Students looking to intern should definitely the Your Turn Intern Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Contact Associated Students in the Cayton Center for information on free tickets.

Students looking to intern should definitely the Your Turn Intern Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Contact Associated Students in the Cayton Center for information on free tickets. Saturday April 29, 2017: Celebrate local cultural treasures of Santa Monica at the Pico Block Party at the 18th Street Art Center from 1-5 P.M. This is a free event.

Congratulations to your SMC men’s volleyball team in their first round home Western State Conference Playoff match against Pierce College last Friday.