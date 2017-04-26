Santa Monica Minute: Episode 1
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
- Wednesday, April 26, 2017: It’s Consent Week on campus and Santa Monica College invites all students to participate by wearing denim in protest of violence and injustice against women around the world.
- Thursday April 27, 2017: If you’re looking to join a club, Santa Monica College invites you to check out Club Row in the quad starting at 11:15 A.M.
- April 29, 2017 – April 30, 2017: Students looking to intern should definitely the Your Turn Intern Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Contact Associated Students in the Cayton Center for information on free tickets.
- Saturday April 29, 2017: Celebrate local cultural treasures of Santa Monica at the Pico Block Party at the 18th Street Art Center from 1-5 P.M. This is a free event.
Congratulations to your SMC men’s volleyball team in their first round home Western State Conference Playoff match against Pierce College last Friday.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.