Santa Monica Minute: Episode 1

Michelle Ayala

  • Wednesday, April 26, 2017: It’s Consent Week on campus and Santa Monica College invites all students to participate by wearing denim in protest of violence and injustice against women around the world.
  • Thursday April 27, 2017: If you’re looking to join a club, Santa Monica College invites you to check out Club Row in the quad starting at 11:15 A.M.
  • April 29, 2017 – April 30, 2017: Students looking to intern should definitely the Your Turn Intern Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Contact Associated Students in the Cayton Center for information on free tickets.
  • Saturday April 29, 2017: Celebrate local cultural treasures of Santa Monica at the Pico Block Party at the 18th Street Art Center from 1-5 P.M. This is a free event.

Congratulations to your SMC men’s volleyball team in their first round home Western State Conference Playoff match against Pierce College last Friday.

