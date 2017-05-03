Shoulder to shoulder, red and blue t-shirts hung from a clothesline stretching across the line of palm trees down Santa Monica College’s main quad. It looked cluttered. Craft paint carelessly embellished the shirts, with words branded onto them that were indiscernible until you could get close enough to read them. One, in bright orange glue, read “I was 11 years old, you fucking bastard.”

These decorations served as a backdrop to performing poets on Tuesday April 25, 2017, where the AS hosted “Break the Silence,” an open mic event honoring Consent Week on campus. A minuscule crowd gathered around to listen as poets performed in front of the clothesline, which featured shirts designed by SMC students who survived incidents of sexual assault.

“Don’t you know that your rapist is more likely to be a familiar face in the household rather than a bearded man living in the middle of the woods?” Justine Ramos, one of the poets, asked the crowd of people that circled around her.

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, less than half of rape or sexual assaults were reported in 2015. The lack of reporting one’s own sexual assault stems from the victim either intimately knowing the one who assaulted them or the fear of law enforcement not believing them.

Events like Consent Week at SMC serve to break the stigma that survivors of sexual abuse may face. However, as students rushed down the quad overlooking most of the Break the Silence event, one can see why many seem to stay silent about their experiences – why the makers of the t-shirt display may choose to stay anonymous.