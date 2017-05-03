Santa Monica Minute: Episode 2
Thursday, May 4th: Are you a student who didn’t get accepted into the college of your choice? You might be able to get the school to reconsider, attend the workshop “Denied Admission? I want toAppeal” in HSS room 155 at 11:15 am.
Friday, May 5th: But don’t stress out, eat out, head on over to Abbot Kinney in Venice for First Friday. The event runs from 5pm-11pm, and is held between Venice Boulevard and Westminster.
Friday, May 5th: There will be a planetarium show at Drescher Hall room 223. It’s called, “Gibbous Moon and Jupiter in the Eyepiece,” starts at 8pm. Show begins inside the planetarium andthen moves outside for viewing of the night sky through telescopes.
Sunday, May 7th: The Comic Bug will hold a Free Comic Book Weekend in Culver City. It runs from 12pm – 4pm. You could get a chance to win a free signing from the man himself, Stan Lee! Check their website comicbug.com for more details.
And congratulations to all the students who have been accepted into their four-year university. All your hard work and dedication has paid off! Best of luck in your future academic endeavors.
