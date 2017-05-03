The News Site of Santa Monica College

The Corsair

Santa Monica Minute: Episode 2

Michelle Ayala and Christopher Floyd

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


  • Thursday, May 4th: Are you a student who didn’t get accepted into the college of your choice? You might be able to get the school to reconsider, attend the workshop “Denied Admission? I want to
    Appeal” in HSS room 155 at 11:15 am.
  • Friday, May 5th: But don’t stress out, eat out, head on over to Abbot Kinney in Venice for First Friday. The event runs from 5pm-11pm, and is held between Venice Boulevard and Westminster.
  • Friday, May 5th: There will be a planetarium show  at Drescher Hall room 223. It’s called, “Gibbous Moon and Jupiter in the Eyepiece,” starts at 8pm. Show begins inside the planetarium and
    then moves outside for viewing of the night sky through telescopes.
  • Sunday, May 7th: The Comic Bug will hold a Free Comic Book Weekend in Culver  City. It runs from 12pm – 4pm. You could get a chance to win a free signing from the man himself, Stan Lee! Check their website comicbug.com for more details.

And congratulations to all the students who have been accepted into their four-year university. All your hard work and dedication has paid off! Best of luck in your future academic endeavors.

Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
YOUTUBE
Instagram

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Media

Santa Monica Minute: Episode 1
Santa Monica Minute: Episode 1
AS Members Discuss Concerns on Live Streamed Open Panel
AS Members Discuss Concerns on Live Streamed Open Panel
Meet SMC’s Men’s Volleyball Team 2017
Meet SMC’s Men’s Volleyball Team 2017
14 Factory in Los Angeles
14 Factory in Los Angeles
Martin Luther King Jr. and the Power of Media
Martin Luther King Jr. and the Power of Media

Other stories filed under News

Snapchat Filters Venice Culture
Snapchat Filters Venice Culture
Consent Week At SMC
Consent Week At SMC
Earth Week Promotes Environmental Awareness
Earth Week Promotes Environmental Awareness
LA Riots – 25th Anniversary
LA Riots – 25th Anniversary
Protestors Denounce Defunding at LA’s March for Science
Protestors Denounce Defunding at LA’s March for Science
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Santa Monica Minute: Episode 2

    Campus

    Santa Monica Minute: Episode 1

  • Santa Monica Minute: Episode 2

    Associated Students

    AS Members Discuss Concerns on Live Streamed Open Panel

  • Santa Monica Minute: Episode 2

    Media

    Meet SMC’s Men’s Volleyball Team 2017

  • Santa Monica Minute: Episode 2

    Culture

    14 Factory in Los Angeles

  • Santa Monica Minute: Episode 2

    Culture

    Martin Luther King Jr. and the Power of Media

  • Santa Monica Minute: Episode 2

    Culture

    Andy Warhol: Revisited at The Bergamot

  • Santa Monica Minute: Episode 2

    Media

    Santa Monica College Transfer Podcast

  • Santa Monica Minute: Episode 2

    Media

    Santa Monica College Restrooms Exposed

  • Santa Monica Minute: Episode 2

    Culture

    THROUGH THE EYES OF VR

  • Santa Monica Minute: Episode 2

    Media

    VIDEO: Students React to Results of 2016 Election