LA Riots – 25th Anniversary

It’s Saturday April 29th, at 10:30 a.m.; on the corner of Florence and Normandie, a big crowd of people gathered on a very hot, sunny morning. A loud crowd of families, adults, kids of all ethnicities walk together in commemoration. Exactly 25 years ago, this same corner was probably a lot quieter. But later that evening, it became the site of the LA Uprising’s spring of fury after a Simi Valley jury acquitted four Los Angeles Police Department officers, charged with assault with a deadly weapon and use of excessive force, seen in the videotaped beating of motorist Rodney King.

For the many Santa Monica College students not born before April 29, 1992, let’s go back to the situation 25 years ago. At that time, the media repeatedly circulated, for over a month, the video of officers beating and arresting King. With the existence of the video, many people did not understand the officers’ acquittal, especially amongst the black community.

People from both inside and outside the neighborhood attended Saturday’s gathering, including Mark Craig, a 48-year-old man from Monrovia, California. Twenty- five years ago, 23-year-old Craig drove all the way to LAPD headquarters, Parker Center in downtown Los Angeles, with a couple of friends. A photograph of him published on the front page of Newsweek turned him into an icon of the LA Riots. “After serving in the United States Navy and serving in war, and coming back after less than a year to see the verdict, and being treated as a second class citizen, I needed to go down and protest. African-Americans have always gone to war for this country and they have come home to be treated as second-class citizens,” said Craig. Yet he found it ironic that this location at the intersection of Florence and Normandie was also where the tragic beating of truck driver Reginald Denny took place. News channels broadcasted the almost fatal attack all throughout the city. Media helicopters filmed scenes depicting areas completely deserted by police officers.