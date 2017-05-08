Santa Monica Minute: Episode 3

: Looking for a job? SMC’s going to have their semi-annual Job Fair located at the Main Quad from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Come and talk with employers from all over Los Angeles who are looking to hire students just like you. Tuesday, May 9th : In honor of Bike Month, the SMC Bike Club will be hosting a Bike Maintenance Workshop in front of the library from 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13th : Don’t forget to support our very own track and fi eld team during the SoCal Finals at Cerritos College at 9 a.m.

Saturday, May 13th: The City of West Hollywood presents the 11th Annual Women’s Leadership Conference and Reception from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the West Hollywood Park Auditorium. It’s $15 for full-time students. Go to WEHOWLC.ORG for more details.

Last but not least, Happy Mother’s Day to all you mamas put there! As for all you kids, don’t forget to hug a mom this Sunday!