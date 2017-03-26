The News Site of Santa Monica College

SMC Women’s Tennis Unbeaten in Conference

Zane Thornton, Staff PhotographerMarch 26, 2017Leave a Comment

Santa Monica College Women’s Tennis team has been able to put together an 8-0 run. Led by coach Richard Goldenson and captain Mayra Jovic, the team is looking to be in top contention for the state tournament title.

After their 7-1 win on Thursday, March 23, 2017, against Ventura College, Jovic said “I am feeling really good and am undefeated so far. I’m putting in a lot of work in training to make sure I’m ready to play at state”, and when asked about the team’s chances she said “We are looking good, but we need to keep working and stay focused these last few weeks. We are going to have some tough competition but I believe in the girls and really think we can win this year.”

Standout from the match, Irene Feher was able to post a 2-0 victory in her individual match where she won the second set 6-0. When asked about her performance she said, “When I saw my chance I would go for an attack either by hitting the ball at an angle or by hitting a good approach shot.”

The SMC women’s tennis team only has a few more matches before the state tournament. Two matches are happening this week when they travel to Victor Valley College on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, and later in the week face off with Glendale Community College at home on Thursday, March 30, 2017.

