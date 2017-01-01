The News Site of Santa Monica College
Christina Moultrie

Christina is a news junkie who has returned to college to earn a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She is an avid follower of national politics who fantasizes about covering a presidential election for the New York Times. During a long career in music radio her show was heard in Chicago, New Orleans, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles. Recently, she was the fill-in morning news anchor at 790KABC. She’s also a voice actor whose clients include American Airlines, NBC, Unilever, and the US Army. Christina is great at cooking, talking to anyone about anything, and losing money in Vegas.

Christina Moultrie, Culture Editor

Scroll Up
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
YOUTUBE
Instagram