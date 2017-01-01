Christina is a news junkie who has returned to college to earn a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She is an avid follower of national politics who fantasizes about covering a presidential election for the New York Times. During a long career in music radio her show was heard in Chicago, New Orleans, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles. Recently, she was the fill-in morning news anchor at 790KABC. She’s also a voice actor whose clients include American Airlines, NBC, Unilever, and the US Army. Christina is great at cooking, talking to anyone about anything, and losing money in Vegas.