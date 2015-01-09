The News Site of Santa Monica College
Daniel Bowyer
Did someone say, "Coffee!" Daniel is on a photo journey of epic proportions. On a trip to Antartica in 2011 he became mystified by what kind of stories could be told with pictures. Fast forward to the present, and you'll see just how important photography is to him. While he loves all types of photography, photojournalism, and sports photography are his besties. His ultimate goal is to work as a staff photographer for an NFL team. Daniel's mantra is, "Be better than you were yesterday."

Daniel Bowyer, Photo Editor

