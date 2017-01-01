Edward Lee has always been passionate about one idea: working towards improving society. This Los Angeles native has always had a wide range of passions and interests, from political science to cooking to robotics - skills that would brighten up someone’s day or bring real positive impact to people’s everyday lives. Edward enjoys to the fullest the lack of unnecessary constraints and meeting new people, and thus can often be spotted engaging in conversation with complete strangers. Edward believes that journalism is one of the best catalysts for improving society through its role of finding the truth inspiring dialogue amongst the public about today’s problems and how we can address them.