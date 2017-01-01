The News Site of Santa Monica College
Emeline Moquillon
My name is Emeline. I grew up in a little town in the South West of France. I graduated in Communications and Marketing. Traveling, discovering new cultures and meeting new people is an major part of my life. Recently I embarked on a solo eight month journey across Southern Asia and Oceania. Capturing precious moments in life, I realized photography was a new found passion. After returning, I realized making a difference in the way people perceive the world was important to me. Last fall I came to Santa Monica College to learn how to become a professional journalist and photographer. Writing comes easy to me in various different topics especially when my interest has been struck.

Emeline Moquillon, Staff Photographer

