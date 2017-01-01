New York born Matthew Martin has lived on 2 continents and travelled to several others. Growing up in Australia and Los Angles, he traveled and experienced life from many different cultural perspectives, cultivating him into a tree-hugging, adventure seeking photographer! Martin’s interests, which range from musical theater to his native sport of rugby, makes him sound like a renaissance man, but rest assured, he’s just a local Venice boy who enjoys ‘Netflix and chilling!’ Martin is an aspiring documentary photographer and is inspired by the all time greats like Dorothea Lange, William Eggleston, and Robert Frank to name a few.