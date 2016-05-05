Meet Michelle, the type of person you could hang out with and talk freely about everything and anything. On these days you will find her being part of the multimedia group for the corsair. She's always willing to help brainstorm creativity and provide laughter. She has high dreams of being part of the entertainment industry where she can one day direct her own heart felt short films. Don't be shy, smile and she will smile back!
Michelle Ayala, Multimedia Editor
