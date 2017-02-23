The News Site of Santa Monica College
Ryanne Mena
I am 21. My goals are to learn more about the world I live in and more about myself in doing that. My ultimate goal is to become an investigative journalist. I am an a avid pokemon player and proud of it. "What ever floats your boat, as long as it doesn't sink mine."

Ryanne Mena, Social Media Editor

Feb 23, 2017
Thrifting on a Student Budget (Story)
Nov 17, 2016
Quick Review of 5 Impactful Propositions (Story)
Apr 21, 2016
Increased smoking age is a terrible attempt at reducing usage (Story)
Mar 17, 2016
Student solidarity in the smoking section (Story)
Dec 14, 2015
Top Five: Touring Holiday Spots SMC Loves! (Story/Video)
Dec 09, 2015
Thriving Through Mental Illness (Story)
Jun 12, 2015
OPINION: Looking past the stigma of addiction (Story)
May 31, 2015
OPINION: Mental health issues: An Unseeable Truth (Story)
Mar 18, 2015
Hiring a Lyft: Uber Safe or Uber Dangerous? (Story)
