I would describe my personality as a hard working individual who doesn’t like to give up. I'm very outgoing and social. I am a happy and compassionate person. I am easy to talk to and a good listener. I also have good leadership qualities and am confident in myself. I went to school in Iran. I studied Mass Communication in Journalism. I was working as a journalist and public relations representative back Iran. As an immigrant I’m still trying to improve myself in this society by gaining new skills. I enjoy reading, horse back-riding, outdoor activities, and listening to music.