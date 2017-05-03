The News Site of Santa Monica College

The Corsair

Snapchat Filters Venice Culture

Ryanne Mena, Managing EditorMay 3, 2017Leave a Comment

Zane Meyer-Thornton
Venice Freakshow performer Asia Ray, resident Sword swallower and fire-eater, shows off her skill of sword swallowing during the Venice Freakshow Farwell Protest and Party on the Venice Boardwalk in Venice, Calif., on Sunday, April 30 2017. Ray has been with the freak show since her father Todd Ray opened this house of wonders in 2006 and “made the most of [her] final performance for the Venice Freakshow enthusiasts.”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


On April 30, 2017, the world-famous Venice Freakshow had to say goodbye to the community it has known for the past 11 years. Todd Ray, the owner and founder of The Venice Freakshow, had a childhood dream that became his reality when he opened the boardwalk side-show attraction in 2006.

When the Freakshow was first established, Tod Ray found performers from near and far, including a man known as ‘Morgue’, “I was originally a street performer on the boardwalk. I performed a lot of acts that were very rare, like regurgitation. There are only a handful of people, like two people in the world, who do that, so Todd heard about me and I came in as a guest performer, then I ended up staying full-time as the host of the show”.

Snapchat, a social media giant, has been expanding their headquarters in Venice Beach, which meant the closing down of many culture heavy buildings. The latest building to have been bought by the company was the very building The Venice Freakshow called home. As the news got out to the public, a protest was organized and the Freakshow performers got on stage for the Venice community one last time.

‘Jessa The Bearded Lady’, another performer at the Freakshow, made her last day in Venice even more special by getting married on the steps of The Freakshow to her now husband Craig Burlingame.

Todd Ray stood on the balcony of The Freakshow addressing the frustration he and the crowd both felt, “They can buy the buildings, but they can’t buy the spirit of Venice Beach”.

He was very transparent about what was happening to his beloved shop, “[Snapchat’s Lawyers] told me they were going to sue me if I’m not out by midnight tonight”. Members of the crowd held up countless amounts of signs protesting Snapchat.

The Venice Freakshow may have closed its doors for good, but the message at the core of it’s existence will be forever remembered by its Venice locals and the tourists that once came to see the oddities of the freak show.

“Just always remember what the freak show is all about and that’s being who you are and being your individual self” says Morgue.

 

Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
YOUTUBE
Instagram

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under City

Protestors Denounce Defunding at LA’s March for Science
Protestors Denounce Defunding at LA’s March for Science
City Council Elections Help Shape the Future of the City
City Council Elections Help Shape the Future of the City
Hundreds Gather To Honor Orlando Victims At City Hall
Hundreds Gather To Honor Orlando Victims At City Hall
The 2016 Presidential Primaries Come To Santa Monica
The 2016 Presidential Primaries Come To Santa Monica
Whole Foods 365 Opening Near Campus
Whole Foods 365 Opening Near Campus

Other stories filed under News

Consent Week At SMC
Consent Week At SMC
Santa Monica Minute: Episode 2
Santa Monica Minute: Episode 2
Earth Week Promotes Environmental Awareness
Earth Week Promotes Environmental Awareness
LA Riots – 25th Anniversary
LA Riots – 25th Anniversary
Protestors Denounce Defunding at LA’s March for Science
Protestors Denounce Defunding at LA’s March for Science
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Snapchat Filters Venice Culture

    City

    Protestors Denounce Defunding at LA’s March for Science

  • Snapchat Filters Venice Culture

    City

    City Council Elections Help Shape the Future of the City

  • Snapchat Filters Venice Culture

    City

    Hundreds Gather To Honor Orlando Victims At City Hall

  • Snapchat Filters Venice Culture

    City

    The 2016 Presidential Primaries Come To Santa Monica

  • Snapchat Filters Venice Culture

    City

    Whole Foods 365 Opening Near Campus

  • Snapchat Filters Venice Culture

    Campus

    Zipcar zooms onto SMC campus

  • Snapchat Filters Venice Culture

    City

    SMC students’ Expo Line experiences

  • Snapchat Filters Venice Culture

    City

    Video: 35 arrested in San Diego streets after Trump rally

  • Snapchat Filters Venice Culture

    City

    Oncoming train: Expo Line opens today

  • Snapchat Filters Venice Culture

    City

    Look both ways: safety concerns remain amid Expo Line opening