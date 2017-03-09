Santa Monica College Restrooms Exsposed

BRIAN VU, STAFF MULTIMEDIA/PHOTOGRAPHER • March 9, 2017 • Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Other stories filed under Media
Other stories filed under On campus
For the last two weeks, Santa Monica College has had a frequent visitor placed in front of the library gathering crowds of dozens of students on-look...
Opinion
The Life of Zelda
News
The Fight Continues
Culture
Movie Review: Logan
Opinions
National Eating Disorder Awareness
THROUGH THE EYES OF VR
“Make America Great?”
Basketball
The Corsairs Cruise Through The First Round of Playoffs
Thrifting on a Student Budget
Fifty Shades of Trump: Valentine’s Day in the age of The Donald
Why The Media Constantly Targets the Middle East and Gulf States
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.